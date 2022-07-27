Greg Miller of the Kinda Funny crew is set to begin hosting his new WWE series this week.

We noted before how Peacock and the WWE Network will premiere a new “This Is Awesome” series on Friday. The premiere episode will take a look at the Most Awesome SummerSlam Moments from over the years.

In an update, Miller, who has worked with WWE in the past on the WWE Superstar Gaming Series and other video game content with Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown brand, took to Twitter and commented on the new gig.

“Words I never thought I’d write: I have my own @WWE show. #ThisIsAwesome debuts on @peacocktv Friday!,” he wrote.

WWE’s new series will “take a special look at the WWE moments that made your jaw drop and left you chanting ‘This Is Awesome!'”

The synopsis listed with the series trailer reads like this: “Celebrate WWE’s awesome history with host Greg Miller and WWE Superstars as they relive the moments that made you chant, “This is Awesome” in an all-new series premiering this Friday exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.”

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more. Below is the “This Is Awesome!” trailer, along with the tweet from Miller:

