WWE superstars King Corbin and Ruby Riott both earned their spots on team SmackDown with victories on last night’s edition of SmackDown. Afterwards they would both comment on joining team blue in a social exclusive. See what they had to say below.

KING CORBIN: I am The King and they will fall in line. My teammates will do exactly what they need to do. The fact of the matter is The King is in this match, and he really is the only one that matters. I will get the job done, at the end of the day.

This is my first Survivor Series, and I couldn’t be more ready. Myself, and my tag team partner, Liv Morgan, are back on SmackDown — where it all began — on the blue brand, and I cannot wait to show the red brand exactly why we’re here.

Riott joins Bianca Belair for the women’s team, while Corbin joins Rollins, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens for the men’s team.