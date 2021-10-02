Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing one more matchup for this evening’s Fightland taping from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Former Lucha Underground champion King Muertes will be competing in a mystery matchup against a mystery opponent. Full details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

What does “El Jefe” have in store for MLW fans?

Find out at FIGHTLAND this Saturday in Philadelphia.

CARD

TITLE FOR TITLE

WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION VS. NATIONAL OPENWEIGHT CHAMPION

JACOB FATU VS. ALEX HAMMERSTONE

4-WAY FOR WORLD MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Myron Reed (C) vs. TAJIRI vs. Aramis vs. Arez

WOMEN’S FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT

Nicole Savoy vs. Holidead

OPERA CUP OPENING ROUND:

Opera Cup opening and semi-final rounds

Davey Richards vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

Bobby Fish vs. Lee Moriarty

Alex Shelley vs. TJP

¡TRIOS MATCH!

Los Parks vs. 5150

12-MAN SURIVIVAL MATCH

EJ Nudka, Savio Vega, Blue Meanie, Zenshi, Richard Holliday, Warhorse vs. King Mo, Gino Medina, Ikuro Kwon, Kevin Ku, KC Navarro and Beastman (with Kimchee)

King Muertes Mystery Match

The Sea Stars vs. Willow Nightingale & Zoey Skye

