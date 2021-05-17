AEW star Kip Sabian took to Twitter earlier today to announce that he’s had successful surgery following an injury that occurred several weeks back, when his former friend turned rival Miro slammed a door on his wrist. The Superbad one has not wrestled since the Arcade Anarchy matchup back in March. He writes, “Surgery was a success, now we rebuild. Thanks everyone who reached out.”

Elsewhere women’s division star Red Velvet took to Twitter to hype up her title matchup against NWA women’s champion Serena Deeb on this week’s Dynamite on TNT. She writes, “Ms. Stir It Up vs. The Women Of A Thousand Holds. Welcome back @SerenaDeeb this Wednesday, let’s run it!”