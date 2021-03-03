IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed after last night’s episode on AXS that Deonna Purrazzo will be defending her Knockouts championship against the legendary ODB at the March 13th Sacrifice special.

–Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose

-Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB

–Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Fire & Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz

–Impact Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)

–Impact X-Divison Championship: TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin