IMPACT Wrestling has confirmed after last night’s episode on AXS that Deonna Purrazzo will be defending her Knockouts championship against the legendary ODB at the March 13th Sacrifice special.
BREAKING: @DeonnaPurrazzo defends the Knockouts Championship against @theodbbam on Saturday, March 13 at #Sacrifice on IMPACT Plus!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvZ49ah pic.twitter.com/FINmPLBPbX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2021
–Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Moose
-Impact Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. ODB
–Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championships: Fire & Flava (Tasha Steelz & Kiera Hogan) (c) vs. Jordynne Grace & Jazz
–Impact Tag Team Championships: The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) vs. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
–Impact X-Divison Championship: TJP (c) vs. Ace Austin