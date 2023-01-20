Kofi Kingston joined Corey Graves’ After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast this week to talk about a wide range of topics.

During it, Kingston credited John Morrison with inventing cool ways not to get eliminated from the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Kingston has declared for this year’s bout:

“I always got to give credit to John Morrison because he was one who did it first when he got knocked off the apron and Spider Man’d down to the barricade and jumped in. Then everyone’s like, ‘Well, that was crazy. That was awesome.’ The next year, he wasn’t with the company anymore. So I was like, ‘Oh, let me go ahead.’ Every year, it’s been just an honor to do something that the people look forward to because I think that at the crux of our industry and being successful in our industry, you really are just trying to find a way to stand out.”

