Kofi Kingston made a recent appearance on the Battle Ground podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he looked back on losing the WWE Title on the October 4, 2019 episode of SmackDown on FOX to Brock Lesnar in quick fashion.

“It was just so quick. I don’t get paid by the hour, and It was a short amount of work for me. I didn’t really have a lot of bumps and bruises, just one, so that was cool. If it was up to me, I would have had the match go a little bit different than the way that it did, but that’s not up to me. The only thing I can really control is my performance and my ability to do what I’m asked to do to the best of my ability, and that’s what I’ve made a career of doing over the last decade plus. It kind of was what it was.

I think the positive is that I realized how much people are behind me. Even still, people are mad about the way that the title reign ended, especially being that it came about so magically and organically, but it happened to be the direction that the company wanted it to go. What are you going to do? You go to your job and you either do it or you don’t. I don’t really have much of a choice, but I just try to focus on the future, and cement my legacy by the actions that I can control.”