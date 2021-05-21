WWE superstar Kofi Kingston was the latest guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his big wins over Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley on this past Monday’s Raw, and whether that would lead to a second KofiMania type moment.

The New Day member explains why nothing will match the original KofiMania build, which ended with him hoisting up the WWE championship. Highlights from the interview are below.

How nothing can match the original KofiMania story:

A lot of people have been saying that. A lot of times, when good things happen, they want to make it like a sequel. For me, nothing will ever be the way KofiMania was. I hate when it comes out of my mouth because it doesn’t sound cool when I say it. It was such a unique situation, the way it came about. We talk about storytelling in our industry and for me, that was a decade-plus story, all the chapters and ups and downs. It was like a Marvel series; from Iron Man all the way to Avengers.

Says he doesn’t think anything in his career will be quite as impactful:

We had a unique opportunity to build it the way we did because a lot of it was unintentional because I wasn’t supposed to be there. I don’t know if there will be anything quite as impactful as KofiMania. Who knows what is going to happen after last week, getting two solid victories over Randy Orton and Bob Lashley. It was a good night and unexpected in a lot of ways, but here we are. We march forward and figure it out as we go.

