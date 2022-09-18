Kofi Kingston, a former WWE Champion, is interested in taking the lead role in the already-announced Black Panther MCU series.

The Kingdom of Wakanda will be the focus of a new television series, according to a February 2021 article from Deadline. Disney and Marvel Studios have not formally announced the project.

In an interview with TMZ, Kingston stated that he, Xavier Woods, and Big E would all want to appear in a future Marvel Studios production.

“I already fit the mold. I was born in the Mother Land, you know what I’m saying? Put your boy on the show!”

Chadwick Boseman played the role of T’Challa in the first Black Panther movie, which was released in 2018. The movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will be released in theaters in November, will honor the life of the late star while also revealing who will eventually assume the title of Black Panther.