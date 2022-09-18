During the recent WWE Press Conference to set up Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Logan Paul for Crown Jewel, Triple H gave Paul some praise.

Triple H said Logan has earned his respect and praised his recent performance in the company (a tag team match at WrestleMania 38 and a singles match at SummerSlam):

“Logan was totally different. Logan was a guy that came in, talked to us about it, and as soon as we talked to him about doing something, man he started to put in the work… When I saw him in the ring for the first time, he blew my mind. I saw him do it again, after that blew my mind. This is the guy as I said earlier earned my respect. In this business, I do not give my respect very easily. He has earned that and its why he is here,”

