AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. was recently on Renee Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast. During it, Pillman gave his thoughts on the backstage brawl at AEW All Out.

CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum. Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that also included Omega and Ace Steel.

Since then, Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.

“I wasn’t there, so I didn’t get to see who won the fight. I’m not going to decide whose side I’m on. Whoever won the fight, that’s whose side I’m on. I’m not going to side with the losers, I’ll say that. Honestly, it’s over my head. I wasn’t there. I look up to all the guys so I’m like, ‘Damn, I can’t believe my heroes are fighting each other.’ It is what it is. Whenever I’m there, I’m just happy to be there and try not to piss anybody off and get punched myself. I’m sure people have probably wanted to punch me too. Good thing I’ve dodged that. They’re all great guys. Everyone just loves the wrestling and different personalities. Things change. We were in Jacksonville and now we’re on the road and it’s a little more serious and people are starting to clash a little, that’s all.”

Quotes via The Overtimer