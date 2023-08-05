On the latest episode of the Keeping It 100, Konnan discussed a wide range of topics.
During it, the former WCW/TNA wrestler spoke about his expectations for tonight’s WWE SummerSlam match between Logan Paul and Ricochet, which is expected to open the show:
“Ricochet and him are gonna have a banger,” Konnan stated (H/T to Wrestling Inc). “Because Logan Paul wants to show out — he’s very athletic. And Ricochet is even more athletic than he is, and he also knows they [WWE management] are pushing him — finally — so he’s not gonna f**k this up. And Logan Paul — he doesn’t f**k anything up. He always brings it!”