Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara were scheduled to defend the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles at AAA’s Noche de Campeones on December 28th.

However, they didn’t appear, so the promotion vacated the titles and crowned new champions. Tay competed at AEW New Year’s Smash, and Guevara was not present for either Dynamite or Rampage.

On the newest episode of K100 w/ Konnan & Disco, Konnan revealed that Tony Khan pulled Tay from the show.

“Tony [Khan] pulled Tay [Melo from AAA Noche de Campeones] because some girl, I don’t know who, had COVID. I’m not sure why Sammy [Guevara] was pulled because he didn’t even appear on the f*cking show [AEW Dynamite].”

Konnan went on to confirm a comment from his co-host, Disco Inferno, about this not being the first time the married couple has missed a show for AAA.

“Yeah [it’s the third time Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo have been unable to make a AAA show]. [They kept getting booked] because the first time, they missed their flight… I don’t f*cking know dude! They missed their f*cking flight! [Konnan respond to Disco who asked how they missed their flight]. You’ve never missed one? Yeah right. I don’t need to hear this f*cking interrogation bullsh*t… I just f*cking told you the truth. I don’t need to make sh*t up… I get along with both of them. The second time, it was — this girl’s Brazilian, Tay Melo, and I know this to be a fact because one time when I was handling Rey’s business when he was out of WWE, they wanted him to go to Brazil and to get a visa is not easy. So she needed to get a visa and this is the problem, we’ve had it with [Rey] Fenix, we’ve had it with Daga, all these people. They wait until the last minute to try to get a visa. The Russian girl [Natalia Markova], she missed like three or four shows herself and anyways, so, Tay sent me her visa papers and she was like, ‘I tried to get my visa. I couldn’t on time but we will be on the next show for sure.’ They sent me a video, everything was cool and then the next thing I know, Tony [Khan] pulled her because somebody had COVID. What I don’t understand is why he didn’t just send Sammy? Because Sammy didn’t do sh*t on the show [AEW Dynamite]. “

