Konnan discussed a conversation he had with Colt Cabana while he was backstage at AEW months ago on the most recent episode of the “Keepin’ It 100” podcast. When CM Punk joined AEW, Konnan reportedly asked Cabana what he thought.

Punk and Cabana were sued by former WWE doctor Chris Amann over Punk’s comments about him on Cabana’s podcast in 2014. Punk and Cabana later had a falling out over this as Cabana claimed Punk went back on his word about covering his legal costs.

“When I saw Colt Cabana backstage, I remember asking him, ‘So what’s up with you now that Punk is back?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, man. We’re not really talking.’ I go, ‘Come on, dude. After all these years, you guys were boys’ He said, ‘Yeah, man. He just won’t talk to me.’ He would kind of look around, like, he knew.” “Now when I look back, he knew that he was probably going to get the ax from Punk somehow, or Tony did it to make Punk happy, or Punk asked him, because now when I think back to that day, I remember telling him ‘Bro, you can’t even sit down and just say, Hey, let’s reset our relationship.’ He said, ‘Nah, man. He won’t even talk to me.’ But anyway, I was happy to see him back because obviously, he was the victim of some sort of chicanery there, politics. He looked good. Jericho did a great job and made him look good. Jericho does a good job making people look good.”

Quotes via WrestlingNews.co