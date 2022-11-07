Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count about NWA Hard Times 3, which takes place on November 12.

When asked if he would be interested in integrating CM Punk into the NWA, Corgan responded:

“I know him personally and I haven’t talked wrestling with him for years, so I would be hard pressed to imagine he’d want to come to the NWA given his other opportunities. Certainly, there are other companies that are bigger and can offer him a bigger payday. I’d be surprised if he leaves AEW. I’ve heard those rumors too, but I just imagined that it would be worked out. So until it’s official, official, I’ll just assume that he’s going to stay and they’re going to figure it out because I think he’s a benefit and a bonus to them. I think the same in reverse. I think they’ve done a good thing of bringing him back to professional wrestling where he belongs because he’s such an immensely talented guy. So you know, look, it’s wrestling, a lot of rumors, a lot of talk. For all we know, it’s just part of a bigger negotiation going on behind the scenes that he’s gonna leave, and he’s still gonna stay. It’s wrestling. So why wouldn’t we think it’s an angle on some other level? I tend to look at those things sideways. Plus, I also don’t want to be in the business of trying to openly recruit people who work for other companies. I don’t like when people do it to me. I could name names, but I just think when people are under contract, that should be respected as best as possible.”