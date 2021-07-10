Kota Ibushi missed Saturday morning’s Summer Struggle in Sapporo card. NJPW issued the following:

Kota Ibushi to miss July 10 card with vaccine side effects

Ibushi to miss Summer Struggle night one card

Kota Ibushi is currently affected by side effects from a COVID-19 vaccination, and in his best health interests, will not be participating on tonight’s Summer Struggle in Sapporo night one card.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Ibushi wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

Ibushi’s condition will continue to be monitored, and decisions made as to his participation in upcoming matches.

As a result of Ibushi(s absence, the following change has been made to tonight’s card.

Match 1

Kota Ibushi & Master Wato vs Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura

Master Wato vs Yuya Uemura