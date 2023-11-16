Kota Ibushi has wrestled for AEW multiple times throughout the year, including at Blood & Guts and All In London. Well, now the former IWGP World Champion is officially, All Elite.

Tony Khan made the announcement following tonight’s Dynamite, where Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, and Paul Wight defeated the Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita, Powerhouse Hobbs, Kyle Fletcher, Brian Cage) in the Like A Dragon Gaiden Street Fight. The match was a wild affair and featured Ibushi riding on a bicycle to deliver devastating shots with a lead pipe.

Ibushi actually revealed weeks ago that he was signed to AEW, but it was not a full-time deal. You can read about that here. Check out Khan’s announcement below.