Kota Ibushi confirms that he has signed a contract with AEW.

The former world champion revealed this news during an interview on his personal Youtube channel. After telling the interviewer that he “signed the contract” on the day of the Blood & Guts match Ibushi added that the deal is not full-time as he will still continue to do work in Japan. However, he does specify that he will dedicate his life into helping AEW grow.

In a manner of speaking, yes. But during the discussion, they asked me how we could come to a deal. I said unless it has this and this and this, unless it has these conditions, I don’t want to sign a contract. I said if we’re just going to sign a contract, let’s do it today. That was the hardcore match, double ring, cage [Blood & Guts], on that day. That’s the day we signed the contract. We had a verbal agreement. It has to be this way for me. I’m based in Japan, and I will travel for the matches. Basically, I’m in Japan, I work in Japan. I will be active. I’ll be free to do that do. There are other things that make the contract even more flexible. Like if I could appear for another promotion. That kind of thing is normal, like can I compete in another match? We talked about all those kinds of details. I still got the OK. Tell us anything you want. We’ll listen to whatever you say. Reduce the number of matches a little bit more. Because if I go too many times, my activities in Japan will be limited, so reduce the number of matches a little bit more. When I said that, that is OK too. It’s the best deal.

Ibushi last wrestled for AEW at the October 1st WrestleDream pay-per-view alongside Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho. Unfortunately, the trio was defeated by the Don Callis family and were beaten down by its newest member, Powerhouse Hobbs.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)