Kota Ibushi recently spoke with the NJPW press to call out IWGP Heavyweight and I.C. champion Tetsuya Naito, stating that he plans on taking away both of Naito’s titles following his victory in this year’s G1 Climax tournament. He also addresses Bullet Club leader Jay White challenging him for his number one contender’s briefcase at Power Struggle. Highlights are below.

Says he will take the titles from Naito:

I want to make something clear. Last year in this press conference I said I wanted to become the first double IWGP Champion. This year I want to take those belts from Tetsuya Naito. But it has to be Naito. Nobody else. So make sure you keep those titles.

On facing Jay White: