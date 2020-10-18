NJPW superstar Kota Ibushi is the winner if this year’s G1 Climax 30.

The Golden Star defeated LIJ member SANADA in the final round after connecting with his signature Kamigoye finisher in what was the longest G1 Final match in history at just over 35 minutes. This means Ibushi will receive a shot at the IWGP Heavyweight championship at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 15 pay per view from the Tokyo Dome in January.

This is Ibushi’s second G1 Climax win in a row, and his third straight finals appearance. Last year he defeated Jay White in the finals, but failed to dethrone Kazuchika Okada in the main event of WrestleKingdom 14. The year before he came up short against Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Congratulations to Ibushi.