AEW star and current TBS Champion Kris Statlander recently appeared on High Spots Sign It Live to discuss a wide range of pro wrestling topics, including the reason why she decides to do sign language on AEW television.

The champ states that there is no deep reason for signing, adding that she thought it would be cool to communicate to deaf audience members since she knows a few sentences in ASL.

There is not a story. I just thought it would be cool and different. I’m not fluent in it, but I do know some basic sentences and stuff. I just thought it would be something different and you don’t see it often. That’s really all there is to it. I don’t know anyone that is deaf. I didn’t really have a reason to learn it.

Statlander made her seventh successful defense of the TBS Championship on last night’s AEW Rampage. She defeated Marina Shafir with the Big Bang Theory.

