Kurt Angle participated in a Q&A session at Steel City Con, where he answered a range of fan questions, including the current status of his relationship with WWE.

The WWE Hall of Famer noted that he is still under a legend’s deal with WWE.

“So I do certain events with them (WWE). So, I’m still signed with them. I have a contract with WWE so, I’m sure they’re gonna possibly use me for something at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble or something so, they always come up with something so, I eventually do something crazy with WWE and I’m sure I will in the future.”

