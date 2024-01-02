Pro Wrestling NOAH hosted its New Year 2024 event today, featuring a singles match between Naomichi Marufuji and Kota Ibushi as the main event.

The match lasted for more than 30 minutes, with Ibushi emerging victorious in the end. Unfortunately, Kota seemed to have injured his ankle upon landing while doing a moonsault.

According to Sports Hochi, it was revealed that Ibushi had sustained injuries to both of his ankles early on in the match. As a result, he had to be immediately transported to a hospital in Tokyo.

Our thoughts are with Ibushi during this time.