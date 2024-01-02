On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how he wishes he could’ve seen how good he was without being on drugs while wrestling.

“I’ve learned so much in those 13 years that I didn’t know then. I don’t know if I would change anything because I had to go through all that to get to where I’m at now and learn the things I’ve learned — both good and bad. It sounds horrible, but I phoned it in on drugs, and I guess I wish I would have seen how good I was without them.”

