On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his time in TNA, which included the former world champion naming controversial figure Vince Russo as an unsung hero for the promotion. Highlights can be found below.

Calls Vince Russo the unsung hero of TNA:

“The unsung hero that I think? I loved Vince Russo. I don’t know how fans think about him or how they feel about him but Vince was very talented.The success he had in WWE was phenomenal, the Attitude Era. When he went to WCW, the problem was he was writing for the wrestlers and they were like, ‘I’m not doing that. I’m gonna do whatever I want.”

How everything Russ wrote for him in TNA was great:

“So, his storylines turned into something else cause the wrestlers turned it into whatever they wanted and it got diluted. I think that’s the reason that WCW kinda went downhill. But when he was in TNA he was phenomenal. He wrote for me every week and I didn’t have any problems with him. I know there are some fans that don’t like him, there are some wrestlers that don’t like him but Vince is very talented.”

