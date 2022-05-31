Kurt Angle has spoken highly of John Cena in the past as the WWE Hall Of Famer was Cena’s TV debut opponent where Cena famously came out and introduced himself before slapping Angle.

Towards the end of the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer explained why he thinks Cena is the greatest WWE Superstar of all-time. It all comes down to Cena winning 16 World Titles and them all coming under the WWE banner.