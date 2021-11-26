Kurt Angle made an appearance on Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he recalled having a few fights with Eddie Guerrero. Despite that, they stayed friends.

“What happened was we had a fight in the ring,” Angle said. “We were getting heat on Eddie. It was Luther Reigns, Mark Jindrak, and myself. I didn’t touch Eddie, so I couldn’t have been the one that stiffed him. Mark Jindrak and Luther Reigns were getting heat on Eddie.”

“When I got backstage, Eddie came back after the show. We all waited in gorilla and we say, ‘Thank you’ and shake each other’s hand. I went to shake his hand and I said, ‘Thank you Eddie’, and he said, ‘No. No. What you did out there was wrong. You were stiffing me.’ I said, ‘Eddie, I didn’t touch you.’ He said, ‘Bull sh*t. You were stiffing me. You were beating me up.’ I pushed him. I didn’t know what to do. He made me so mad, I just pushed him. He double legged me, an amateur wrestling double leg. I got him down, I got him in a front headlock, and I started choking him out. Big Show came in, and this is embarrassing. Talk about having little guy syndrome. Big Show grabs me by the back of my singlet, picks me up, puts me in one corner, takes Eddie and puts him in another corner, and says, ‘You guys are done’. Now I’m pissed at Big Show. I said, ‘Don’t ever touch me like that again.’ I mean, Big Show was so damn strong. He lifted me up with one hand. My legs were kicking. We got backstage.

Angle continued by noting, “I felt bad so I went to Eddie’s locker room to apologize. I went back there and knocked on the door. He opened the door and he didn’t say anything. I said, ‘Listen, I just want to say I’m sorry.’ You know what Eddie said to me? He said, ‘I’m not ready yet.’ I went inside and started decking him. I’m fighting Eddie. We’re throwing pouches. Bradshaw pulled us apart and said, ‘Guys, you have to stop.’ I said, ‘Well, I said I was sorry and this a**hole doesn’t want to say he’s sorry back.’ But that’s Eddie. Eddie is going to apologize when he wants to and I should have known that.”