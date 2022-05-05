On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about his favorite matchup he’s ever had with AJ Styles, which took place during both stars run with TNA. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Says he doesn’t think Styles has been underutilized in WWE:

“No he hasn’t been. I will say this, they push him at certain circumstances, and then they pull back. But they never forget about AJ. They continue to utilize him as much as they can. Whenever they need him, they pull him up and push him really hard. I think he’s been world champion a few times. He’s gonna be off and on, but they will continue to utilize him because they know how talented he is.”

Names Slammiversary 2008 as his favorite match with Styles:

“I would say Slammiversary 2008. I think we went almost 30 minutes and AJ beat me, but it was the first time I had a really solid 4-star match with AJ. It showed me how talented he truly was. Usually, you wrestle on TV or house shows, you go 10 or 15 minutes. But having this lengthy match and being as good as he was and being as consistent as he was throughout the match really impressed me.”