Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on former WWE and ECW alumni, Tajiri.

The Olympic Hero spoke about the Japanese Buzzsaw during the latest edition of his Kurt Angle Show podcast. Angle states that not only was Tajiri a killer in the ring, but that WWE helped him showcase his personality, one he believed oozed with charisma.

The most underrated wrestler of all time. This kid oozed charisma. He didn’t speak English, but you could understand him, and you knew by his face what he meant. This is why he did a lot of stuff like the Halloween party [a segment from the Halloween night episode of SmackDown from 2002]. He was a character at the party because they knew that he could make people laugh. That’s how Tajiri is, he’s very entertaining… WWE brought the entertainment out of him. As far as his wrestling, he was incredible in the ring. His style was amazing, but his charisma was unbelievable.

Tajiri worked for WWE in the early 2000s, as well as a second run in the mid-2010s. He is a former tag team and United States Champion.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Angle gave his thoughts on IMPACT rebranding back to TNA. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)