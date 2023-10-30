The viewership numbers are in for the October 20th edition of WWE SmackDown. The show typically airs on the FOX network but was preempted to FS1 due to the network’s coverage of the World Series.

According to Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the episode drew 1.145 million viewers and scored a rating of 0.35 in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down big from the October 20th episode (on FOX), which drew 2.254 million viewers and had a demo rating of 0.59.

WWE Smackdown, Friday on FS1:

1,145,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.35 AEW Rampage, Friday on TNT:

319,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.09 pic.twitter.com/zKCAgmKp7s — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) October 30, 2023

SmackDown featured a contract signing between LA Knight and Roman Reigns, as well as Knight battling Jimmy Uso in the main event. WWE has one SmackDown to go before this Saturday’s Crown Jewel premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

