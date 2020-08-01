Kurt Angle Discusses His Final WWE Run: “Didn’t Go The Way I Wanted It To”

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke to Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how his final WWE run did not pan out the way he wanted it to. Highlights are below.

His final WWE run not being what he wanted:

It didn’t go the way I wanted it to. Vince McMahon had an idea for me. I think he was looking at me as a liability, someone that was addicted to painkillers, someone that broke his neck 5 times. So, I think Vince didn’t have the same idea I did. I wanted to get a title run when I came back.

Wanting a final title run before he officially retired:

I actually took a year off after I left TNA, and I wrestled around the world. I did events in the U.K, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Arizona; I did a pay-per-view down there with Rey Mysterio. I wanted to have another title run and retire.

On finding out he was becoming the new Raw GM:

Vince McMahon wanted me inducted into the Hall of Fame and I told him, ‘Well, I am not done wrestling’ and he said, ‘That’s okay’ And I said, ‘Well, you know eventually I would like to wrestle,’ and he said ‘We’ll get there. So, after the Hall of Fame, that night, after I had my speech, Vince McMahon came up to me and said, ‘You’re going to be the GM of Raw starting tomorrow.’ And I was like ‘Well, I still wanna wrestle,’ he said, ‘We’ll get you there.’ So, I think he did everything he could to kind of push that off.

Having to wrestle Corbin in his final match:

Basically, I wanted to come back and have a good way to retire.” Angle explained. “Vince McMahon told me that I had a program with Baron Corbin, and I told him that I wanted to retire at WrestleMania. And he said ‘Well, you’re going to wrestle Baron Corbin because you had a program with him for the last seven months. I said, ‘Vince, I want to retire. Baron is a great talent but he’s an upcoming talent, how about John Cena?’ He said, ‘If you want John Cena, next year you got him. But this year, you get Baron’ I said, ‘Vince, I am not going next year. I am done. This is it.’ He said, ‘Well, you’re stuck with this.

Full comments can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)