During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle revealed that the Olympic Committee forced him to change the name of his finisher. Here’s what he had to say:

That was the idea, I could give it to anybody, any size, it wouldn’t matter. It had nothing to do with the Olympic Slam getting changed to the Angle Slam. That was the Olympic committee that was threatening to sue us if we used the word Olympic cause they owned that word so I had to change the Olympic Slam to the Angle Slam.

It’s kind of funny because when Michael Cole found out that the Olympic committee was upset, the next week on RAW he said Olympic Slam at least 15 times because he wanted to piss them off. He just kept saying it, it was hilarious.