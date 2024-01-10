WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke with Steel City Comic Con about a wide range of topics surrounding his career, including some of the wild things Vince McMahon used to have him say in the Attitude Era and how those things would not fly today. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Recalls something he said about Rey Mysterio that would certainly not fly today:

Yeah, definitely offensive. I said a lot of stuff back then. This was a time where I was cutting a promo on Rey Mysterio and I said, ‘Rey Mysterio, you’re a boy in a man’s world, and I’m a man who loves to play with boys.’ I was like, ‘No, that’s not what I meant.’ I did this like three times, I messed up and said something perverted. It became a meme and the fans loved it. I was a heel back then and it was a good time for the fans to make fun of me because I said something so messed up. I said a lot of stuff back then. I even said I’m not a fan of black people. I said some crazy stuff that Vince McMahon had me say and it just wouldn’t fly today. That was one of the promos that people took offense to. I enjoyed doing it, I really did, it was funny.

Whether he ever told Vince McMahon he wouldn’t say something:

Unfortunately, no. I said whatever Vince McMahon told me to and I probably shouldn’t have said some things I said. Yes, I regret some things.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)