On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle spoke about all things pro-wrestling, including thoughts on his feud with Booker T and Sharmell, which was started due to a funny Vince McMahon mixup. Angle also touches on his days in NJPW where he got to work with a ver young Shinsuke Nakamura, who is now WWE’s reigning Intercontinental champion. Highlights are below.

Says that the storyline between himself, Booker T, and Sharmell was spawned because Vince McMahon thought he had a fetish for black women:

“I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince [McMahon] is kind of a ribber. He’ll do stuff to mess with a little bit to kind of shove it in your face. I think he thought I had this fetish for black women. I like all women – white, black, Hispanic, it doesn’t matter. My wife is half Hispanic, half Italian. So. I think Vince thought I had this fetish for black women, and he thought it would be a funny program and I was not comfortable with it by any means. I had so much respect for Booker T and Sharmell. To do that and pretend I was stalking his wife, it was the worst angle I’ve ever done, the worst storyline I had ever done. I did it anyway because I’ve always been a team player, but I was not comfortable doing it.”

Praises Booker T and Sharmell for having great chemistry:

“They were incredible. Very entertaining. Sharmell never missed a spot. She was on all the time and she had great timing. Booker T is one of the best wrestlers I ever got in the ring with. Those two together were unstoppable.”

Recalls working with a young Shinsuke Nakamura back in NJPW:

“Nakamura was pretty young at the time, and he was very talented. We had a great match and great chemistry together the first time we ever worked. I knew he had a huge future. I knew if he came over here and entered WWE, he would end up being a big star, and he did that….he’s gotten opportunities, but I don’t think they’ve followed through entirely. I think he should be on another level. He’s not just a great wrestler, he’s entertaining. The way he is, his charisma is off the charts. I think someone like that should be a huge superstar for the company.”

