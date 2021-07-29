WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle says he has had offers from AEW and Impact Wrestling.

Angle recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview and noted that he has had a direct offer from AEW. Angle has said in the past that he wouldn’t go back to in-ring action, and has specifically said that he wouldn’t work for AEW, claiming that NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal tried to get him to join the company.

Regarding the AEW deal, Angle noted that the company offered him a “run” after his retirement from in-ring action with WWE. He said he was flattered by the offer, but was not considering it because he’s too beat up physically to compete at the level he once did.

Impact officials also reportedly contacted Angle about returning to work for the company. Angle, a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion, said the contract with Impact was to be for a “one shot deal” only. He noted that even though he has a soft spot for Impact/TNA, he never seriously considered the offer.

Angle was last released from a WWE contract in April 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts. He had been working various TV roles, but was not a regular in-ring competitor. He returned to WWE for a few more appearances and later revealed how WWE had offered him a new contract to come back and work as Riddle’s manager, but he turned it down because he wanted to focus on his Physically Fit health & nutrition business.

