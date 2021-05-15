WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including whether or not he was happy with his final WWE run, why he thinks Vince McMahon is the best wrestler in the business, and how NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal tried to convince him to join AEW. Highlights from the interview are below.

Looks back on his final run with WWE:

“Yes and no. If they would’ve started me out wrestling when I returned, I was ready. I was wrestling consistently. Even when I took a year off, I went on the indie circuit and kept myself busy, kept myself in shape because I knew WWE was gonna call on me. So, yeah, I was a little disappointed. I thought that being a top talent like I was, I thought that I would get a possible title run and I didn’t come anywhere close to that….to go to WWE, and everything just drizzled out. It was what it was, and I can’t complain about it. I’m just glad Vince brought me back so I could show how much I love and respect the fans. That’s what it was all about.”

Breaks down why Vince McMahon is a great wrestler:

“What you see on TV with Vince [McMahon] isn’t the real Vince. He likes to ham it up a bit and that’s his thing. He’s the best wrestler in history. In other words, when he wrestles, everybody watches. He does these looks with his eyes when he’s going crazy and he’s mad.”

Says NBA legend Shaq wanted him in AEW:

“I’m in the best shape of my life, but I’m not going to wrestle. I’m done with that. Shaquille O’Neal just texted me and said, ‘You need to come to AEW.’ I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.’ Actually, if I did wrestle again, it would be most likely for WWE, but I’m not going to do that. AEW was always an option, I just never really considered it because I’m retired….I’ve heard the rumors. That’s what they are. They’re just rumors. People like to talk. They like to get excited about things, and unfortunately, that’s not going to happen.”

