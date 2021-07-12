Kurt Angle spoke about the job that Triple H offered him after he was furloughed by the company in April 2020 during a recent edition of his podcast, the Kurt Angle Show.

Originally, Angle declined to be brought back to the manager of Matt Riddle when he was called up from NXT to SmackDown. Later, Triple H wanted to see if he would be a Performance Center coach. However, Angle never heard back from Triple H or the company.

“Triple H, he contacted me about seven months ago and wanted me to help out down in NXT,” Angle said. “Wanted me to be a trainer and he only said ‘Hey, all I need you to do is go over stuff with talent. You can do it from home on your computer, you can do a zoom call, just go through the tapes with them in their match and tell what they did right and wrong.’ I said I’d be interested and I never heard back from him. Long story short, they were interested but at the last second they must have backed out, which is okay with me.”

