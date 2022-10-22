Kurt Angle shared what his favorite wrestling moment is during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

Despite all the championships and titles, nothing tops when he came out in a milk truck and sprayed down the ring full of wrestlers including Steve Austin, with milk on WWE Raw.

“That’s my number one moment in WWE or anywhere, any wrestling promotion I’ve been a part of. The milk truck incident was the coolest thing in the world. I was so grateful that Brian Gewirtz came up with that idea.” “He copied Stone Cold’s beer truck incident, and it was excellent. I really loved it and dowsing down Stone Cold Steve Austin and Stephanie with milk was the coolest thing in the world. I mean, I had the whole Alliance in that ring and I’m spraying them down with milk.” “It’s actually food-coloured white water, but they put food colouring in the water. But the milk jugs and cartons were real but that’s another story about the aeroplane ride that night.”

H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcription