Kurt Angle spoke about a wide range of topics on a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the favorite moment of his career, which was the episode of Raw where he drove the milk truck into the arena.

“You want to create moments for fans, and this was my most popular moment besides the cowboy hat skits that I did with Stone Cold and Vince. This is definitely my favorite moment. The cowboys hats were my second favorite. Don’t get me wrong, the matches meant everything to me, but when you have these moments like this, this is what the fans remember forever.”

