PWG has announced the card for their next show, Threemendous VI.
Bandido will defend the PWG World title against Davey Richards in the main event. Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita and Black Taurus also takes place.
Here is the card for the event that takes place on September 26th at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles:
- Bandido vs. Davey Richards for the PWG World title
- Malakai Black and Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita and Black Taurus
- Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham
- Dante Martin, Alex Zayne, and Jack Cartwheel vs. Jake Atlas, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed
- AJ Gray vs. JD Drake vs. Lee Moriarty
- Aramis and Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee and Laredo Kid
- Evil Uno vs. Tony Deppen