Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about when he thinks Cena was his best in the ring and more. Here are the highlights:

On Cena evolving as a worker:

“He improved 1,000%. Watching him tonight at this point in time here in 2005, he was 100 times better than he was in 2003. And that’s all I ask, is that he continues to improve. And I will tell you this: John Cena’s best work came when I left in 2006. His best work was in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013. That’s when he really came into his own. But he was still pretty damn good.”

On whether he thinks if he had stayed in WWE, Cena would’ve been his greatest rivalry:

“Yes. I do. I think Cena or Brock Lesnar is one of those two, without a doubt. And if Eddie Guerrero was still alive, I think Eddie would have been my biggest, biggest, I guess, storyline or whatever you want to call it.”

