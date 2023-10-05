Last Sunday’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view delivered an incredible night of action. The highlight of the event was the debut of WWE Hall of Famer Adam Copeland.

Other notable matches included Bryan Danielson defeating Zack Sabre Jr, Konosuke Takeshita, Will Ospreay & Sammy Guevara defeating Chris Jericho, (Kenny Omega & Kota Ibushi, and Christian Cage successfully defending the TNT Title against Darby Allin in a two out of three falls match.

Unfortunately, the scheduled match between Jericho & Omega and Takeshita & Guevara on Wednesday’s Dynamite was canceled due to Guevara’s medical clearance issues.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Guevara suffered a concussion during the WrestleDream match.