Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about his in-ring career and while he doesn’t regret going to TNA Wrestling, he thinks he missed out on being considered the GOAT if he had stayed with WWE his entire career.

“I don’t regret going to TNA. I absolutely love TNA, I love my eleven years there. I probably would have stayed if the money didn’t run out. I knew it was my time to go back to WWE and I wanted to finish my career where I started. If I go back, the one thing I would love to change is that I wish I didn’t get injured so much. That’s what caused my painkiller problem and my painkiller problem caused me to leave WWE. I felt like if I wasn’t going to leave, I was going to end up doing something bad, which was overdose on painkillers. I thought it was right for me to leave. If I wouldn’t have left the WWE, and I would have wrestled there 20 straight years, I really believe, to this day, I’d be the greatest of all time. That’s not me blowing smoke, that’s me being honest. I think I would be considered the greatest of all time if I would have stuck with WWE for 20 years,” he said.

