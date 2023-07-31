The AEW All In event next month at Wembley Stadium has already sold over 75,000 seats, and another indication that it will air as a pay-per-view event comes from Dave Meltzer.

The show from the UK has no matches confirmed for it, although All Elite Wrestling is at least planning one top bout. For more on that, click here.

There was speculation whether All in would air for free on TV, streaming on MAX, or air as a PPV until

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast noted the show will air as a PPV just one week before the All Out PPV.

Meltzer noted on F4Wonline.com that “Sources have confirmed to us that Comcast, while not advertising it yet, is scheduled to air All In on PPV on 8/27 from Wembley Stadium with a $50 price tag. That would mean it would be on inDemand and all the cable systems would be expected to be carrying the show. This confirms that as of this moment, it will be a PPV show, just as All Out will be. Other cable systems have not confirmed it and AEW has yet to announce it.”

Zarian also confirmed AEW will air the event just like they do their other pay-per-view events in movie theaters in the US.