This past Saturday on AEW Collision, World Tag Team Champions FTR beat AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF and Adam Cole to retain their titles.

Cole and MJF earned the title shot by winning the Blind Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. As seen below, MJF praised the champions:

“There was a group; it was called The Pinnacle. I think it’s fair to say we had, as a group, a whole lot more left in the tank. Unfortunately, things didn’t go the way we wanted it to. That was because, at the time, I was too arrogant to realize just how great FTR is. I’ll make no bones about it. Me and Cash, at one point in time, you and I got along. Me and [Dax]… But I gotta tell you, after tonight, sure, we’ve got some differences. I’m in New York yuppie. You’re a real Southern. You hit hard. I do eye pokes. I’m old money, you’re new money, but if there’s one thing that I can say we have in common, it’s that we love professional wrestling. Tonight, whether it means anything to you or not, the AEW World Champion wanted to see you and you. Now more than ever, it is apparent you two are the best tag team in the world. I don’t want to hear about Collision vs. Dynamite. I don’t want to hear about kaboomers vs. colliders. At the end of the day, what this sport needed was an alternative, and that’s why this company was made.”