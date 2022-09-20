KUSHIDA off NJPW’s next event. NJPW had to cancel several of its shows because of Typhoon Nanmadol, which made landfall in southern Japan over the weekend.
NJPW is slated to resume their ‘Burning Spirit’ tour on September 21st, but it won’t feature KUSHIDA, who has been pulled from the event due to a suspected skin disease.
KUSHIDA was scheduled to be part of a ten-man tag in the semi-main event. KUSHIDA previously missed an event on the 17th due to a fever, but his COVID-19 antigen test came back negative.
【お知らせ】
KUSHIDA選手が皮膚病の疑いがあるため、大事をとって、9月21日(水) 熊本・グランメッセ熊本大会を欠場へ。
一部対戦カードが変更となります。https://t.co/VliJQC4HtA#njburning #njpw pic.twitter.com/LbR3x1iE7p
