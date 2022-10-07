New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that former multi-time IWGP Junior heavyweight champion KUSHIDA is still dealing with Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease, and will be unable to compete at the promotion’s October 10th Declaration of Power event in Ryogoku. This is the third show KUSHIDA has been pulled from over the last month due to his illness. Full details are below

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

KUSHIDA, who was scheduled to face Taiji Ishimori at Declaration of Power in Ryogoku on Monday October 10, is still recovering from a bout with hand foot and mouth disease, and will not be cleared to compete.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing KUSHIDA wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

There will be a change to Monday’s card, to be announced at a later time before the event.

NJPW joins fans in wishing KUSHIDA a full and speedy recovery.