IMPACT Wrestling star Kylie Rae issued the following statement on her Patreon account revealing that she is no longer going to be a professional wrestler. She apologizes for the “pain and miscommunication” that she’s caused, and adds that she’ll be leaving social media.

Good morning,

I’m truly sorry for the pain I’ve caused and miscommunication, I am currently unwell.

I’m also sorry that I wasn’t able to get this out before your monthly subscription charge.

I wanted to take this time to say I am no longer a professional wrestler and am currently taking a break from social media. It’s been a very hard decision to make but please understand.

When I am well, I will try to fulfill any obligations that have missed.

During this time, most tiers will not be able to be fulfilled, please feel free to unsubscribe from this membership/PatreonAccount.

Thank you for your understanding. <3