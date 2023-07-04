While speaking with Inside The Ropes ahead of last Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank PLE, LA Knight reflected on his ‘Mountain Dew Pitch Black’ match with Bray Wyatt at this year’s WWE Royal Rumble PLE.

The match ended following Uncle Howdy delivering an elbow drop to Knight. Here is what he had to say:

“Well I feel like that whole thing, that whole interaction for those few months kind of put me on the map for a little bit because here I was in a very visible role finally, doing my thing, getting a chance to make the most of the minutes as they say because whether you’re going to give me 30 seconds or 30 minutes, I’m gonna make the damnedest of it and I’m gonna make you remember it and that’s exactly what I did so, no matter how the Mountain Dew match went, at the end of the day, I knew I was gonna come out of that pretty damn peachy and so from then on, it’s just kind of been this ground swell and it’s been picking up from there because I’ve been able to come out, just do my thing, be me, do me the way I know how to do and I’m getting everybody as far away from zero as possible. I’m gonna make you say something. Whether it’s good, bad, boo, cheer, do what you want.”

