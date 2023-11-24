LA Knight has had quite a history to get to the top of WWE, but the Megastar doesn’t reflect on his past too much.

Knight spoke on this topic during a recent interview with TNT Sports, where he admitted that he focuses on everything that is in front of him and doesn’t dwell on the successes or failures that he has had in the past.

I don’t think I’m there yet. I like to look back and I like to have little moments every now and then where it’s just like, ‘Oh, hey, man, that was cool,’ but I can’t help myself. I’m very much focused on what’s coming and what’s in front of me to where it’s tough for me to really pinpoint down anything like that.

Knight has slowly become a fan favorite amongst the WWE Universe. He unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, which was his first attempt at a world championship feud.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)